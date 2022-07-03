Watch Now
Missing 73-year-old Virginia man who triggered Critically Missing Adult Alert found safe

Posted at 11:00 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 23:06:03-04

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a missing 73-year-old man with dementia that triggered a Critically Missing Adult Alert in Virginia has been located.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said David Williams was last seen on Friday, July 1 at 5 a.m. on Burr Hill Road in Rhoadesville.

Deputies said that in addition to dementia, Williams has a head injury and other medical conditions that require medication.

Officials said he may have been headed to Pennsylvania in an orange Chevy Sonic sedan.

"His his appearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," officials with Virginia State Police said.

Deputies posted on Facebook just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday that Williams had been found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who shared this post and who were vigilant in helping look for him," deputies wrote.

