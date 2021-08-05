Good Samaritans help trooper nab driver after Richmond chase: 'He was just stuck'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was arrested for assaulting a state police trooper following a pursuit that ended in a Richmond neighborhood where two good Samaritans helped the trooper apprehend the suspect Wednesday morning, according of authorities.

Officials said the trooper started pursuing a sedan going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Chippenham Parkway just after 11:05 a.m. That driver did not pull over, but kept going and took the ramp for Patterson Avenue in Richmond, officials said/

"The vehicular pursuit concluded when the vehicle ran off the road, through a fence, and struck a tree in the 300 block of N Thompson Street," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Police said the driver and female passenger tried to run from the scene.

That is when a witness told Crime Insider Jon Burkett things turned physical.

"So I stopped, went back, saw that he was struggling to apprehend an individual," the man said. "He had [the trooper] in some sort of hold where his hands were pretty much tied up. He couldn't access his radio. He was just stuck."

Police said two good Samaritans helped the trooper regain control of the suspect.

The driver, 36-year-old David B. Outten of Richmond, and the trooper were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Davenport.

Additionally, officials said the passenger was located and released.

Outten was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding, obstruction of justice, reckless driving by speed 90/55, reckless driving, driving by revoked, and failure to wear seatbelt.

Outten is being held at the Richmond City Jail, Davenport said.