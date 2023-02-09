Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. -- Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.

Green served four years in the Army before being honorably discharged. He then became the second Black man ever to become a trooper with Virginia State Police. He retired as a sergeant in 2010.

Green passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his home on Feb. 1 at the age of 77, according to his obituary.

"He loved cars, watches, gadgets and gardening. A man of God, David served as a church deacon at the churches he attended," Green's obituary reads. "After retirement, he served his community by helping the homeless; passing out Bibles and assorted books at the Chesterfield Food Bank; raking leaves for neighbors; sharing the eggs his hens laid; and offering gardening advice on the Lawn Enforcement Gardner Facebook page."