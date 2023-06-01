George Wythe student indicted for shooting classmate outside of school

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Grand Jury has indicted a teenager in connection to an April shooting that injured two George Wythe High School students.

David Gutierrez, 18, of Richmond, will be arraigned on five charges in Richmond Circuit Court Monday, June 5.

The indictment is for felony malicious assault, felony malicious wounding, felony possession of a firearm at a school, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Two students were shot outside George Wythe High School in South Richmond during the school day on April 27.

Officers arrived at the school one minute after being dispatched and within three minutes, found a student who'd been shot, Richmond Police said.

The 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second student suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Gutierrez and the two victims are all students at George Wythe High School, according to police.

Detectives, with help from the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Gutierrez without incident two days after the shooting, calling him the "primary suspect," though their investigation remains ongoing.

Richmond Police Interim Chief Rick Edwards credited strong partnerships between area law enforcement agencies for Gutierrez’s arrest.

"I cannot stress enough how important our relationships with local and federal law enforcement partners led to a quick arrest,” Edwards said. “I want to thank the Chesterfield Police Department K9 Unit, Richmond Public Schools officials, Richmond Police School Resource Officers, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and our community stakeholders who assisted during this investigation.”

Gutierrez has been in police custody since his arrest on April 29 on four charges that included attempted murder in the second degree.

The Grand Jury’s indictment now supersedes those charges and brings the case into Circuit Court, where it can be tried.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone 804-780-1000.

