10,000 child porn images found on elementary school employee's laptop, prosecutors say

Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 09, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators found more than 10,000 images of child pornography on the laptop of a former Arrowhead Elementary School, prosecutors in Virginia Beach said in court.

David Crouse Jr., 56, was an instructional technology specialist at the school, the Virginia-Pilot reported.

Crouse was denied bond Friday after a judge said he is a danger to the community.

Crouse was arrested on December 7 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of distribution of child pornography.

During a December 9 bond hearing, Crouse confirmed both the laptop and pornographic images were his.

Prosecutors said that Crouse has been under investigation since 2019.

He is due back in court on December 16, 2022.

