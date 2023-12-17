Basketball star slain in Chesterfield: Police continue to search for David Copeland's killer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly 10 years after someone fatally shot David Emmanuel-Sinclair Copeland along Meadowdale Boulevard in Chesterfield County, police continue their search for Copeland's killer.

Copeland, 23, was a Community High School basketball star in Chesterfield County who went on to play college basketball at Grambling State in Louisiana, was home on a break from school when he was killed in May 2014.

Chesterfield Police do not believe Copeland was the gunman's intended target and investigators believe Copeland's killer remains in the area.

"We need help from the community is what it comes down to in this case," a Chesterfield Police investigator said. "Very probable that people that were living there, staying in there around that time, probably saw portions of this incident and do have information that would be helpful to the investigation."

Gone nearly a decade, but the loss hasn't faded for friends and family.

"More hurt than pain or anger," a friend said. "It's unfair. I try not to question God, but that's one of the ones I still haven't been able to accept."

Anyone with information about David Copeland’s murder should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department's Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024; the ATF at 1-888-ATFTIPS (1-888-283-8477) or atftips@atf.gov; or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

