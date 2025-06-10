Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is ready to burn down the house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is coming to Richmond.
Byrne announced an October 14, 2025, tour stop at the Altria Theater in support of his new album, Who Is the Sky?
The show will feature 13 musicians, singers, and dancers, including members of the American Utopia band.
Tickets go on sale here on Friday, June 13.
Who Is the Sky? track list:
- Everybody Laughs
- When We Are Singing
- My Apartment Is My Friend
- A Door Called No
- What Is the Reason for It?
- I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party
- Don't Be Like That
- The Avant Garde
- Moisturizing Thing
- I'm an Outsider
- She Explains Things to Me
- The Truth
WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES
North America:
09/14/2025 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC
09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
09/19/2025 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors
09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
09/27/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
09/28/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
09/30/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/01/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/03/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08/2025 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall
10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/06/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/07/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
Australia & New Zealand:
01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
Europe & United Kingdom:
02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo
03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
