Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is ready to burn down the house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is coming to Richmond.

Byrne announced an October 14, 2025, tour stop at the Altria Theater in support of his new album, Who Is the Sky?

The show will feature 13 musicians, singers, and dancers, including members of the American Utopia band.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday, June 13.

Who Is the Sky? track list:

Everybody Laughs When We Are Singing My Apartment Is My Friend A Door Called No What Is the Reason for It? I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party Don't Be Like That The Avant Garde Moisturizing Thing I'm an Outsider She Explains Things to Me The Truth

WORLDWIDE TOUR DATES

North America:

09/14/2025 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/16/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC

09/17/2025 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

09/19/2025 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

09/21/2025 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors

09/23/2025 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

09/25/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

09/27/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

09/28/2025 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

09/30/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/01/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/03/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/04/2025 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/07/2025 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/08/2025 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10/2025 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/14/2025 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

10/16/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall

10/22/2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Massey Hall

10/25/2025 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/28/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/29/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/31/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

11/03/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/04/2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/06/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/07/2025 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/11/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/12/2025 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/16/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17/2025 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/21/2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/25/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/26/2025 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29/2025 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/03/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/05/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06/2025 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

01/14/2026 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

01/17/2026 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21/2026 - Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22/2026 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24/2026 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27/2026 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

02/12/2026 - Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

02/15/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/16/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/18/2026 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

02/21/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22/2026 - Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24/2026 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/27/2026 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

03/02/2026 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/03/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/04/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/06/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/07/2026 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/09/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/10/2026 - Manchester, UK - o2 Apollo

03/13/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

03/15/2026 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/18/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19/2026 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

