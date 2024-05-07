Data center project proposed for 120-acre site in Powhatan County

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large assemblage in Powhatan once eyed for a mixed-use project is now being pitched as the county’s first data center campus.

California-based developer Province Group is seeking zoning approval for a 1.5 million-square-foot data center project on 120 acres on the Powhatan-Chesterfield line.

The project site consists of three parcels, one of them being 1318 Page Road. The project would rise near Anderson Highway’s intersection with Page Road.

The Planning Commission is tentatively scheduled to vote June 4 on whether to recommend approval of the project, which is expected to feature data center facilities spread across three buildings.

