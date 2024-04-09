Data center expanding in Meadowville Tech Park as operator eyes nearby Cartograf site

RICHMOND, Va. -- An Irish data center company is looking to juice up its presence in Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park.

Chirisa recently filed plans to build an additional data center at 1401 Meadowville Technology Parkway, where it’s already underway on a project to increase the megawattage of an existing data center.

Elsewhere in the park, the company is looking to build an additional data center on the site of an unfinished industrial project at 1600 Digital Drive that was supposed to a packaging factory for Mexican firm Cartograf but has been stuck in legal limbo for several years and recently subject to a court-ordered sale.

