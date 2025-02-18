Watch Now
Data center will go up on Azalea Flea Market site in Henrico

A rendering of the single-story data center that DC Blox plans to build at the site.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Despite opposition from neighboring residents – and from the Henrico Planning Commission – developer DC Blox is moving forward with the data center it’s been planning on part of the property that until recently housed the long-running Azalea Flea Market.

The Atlanta-based firm has filed development plans for a 65,000-square-foot data center that would rise on a roughly 5-acre site behind the CubeSmart self-storage facility on Richmond Henrico Turnpike. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

