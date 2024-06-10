Dashcam captures moments gunshots rang out in Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police say they are now investigating a shooting that happened near the VCU Police Department Sunday Night.

Video sent to CBS 6 by an anonymous viewer shows the moments when shots rang out at East Broad Street and 2nd Street.

WATCH: Moments that gunshots ring out in Downtown Richmond

Police in Richmond tell CBS 6 that the shooting was first reported just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers add that soon after the shooting two victims arrived at a hospital with injuries.

Police say that the suspects were in a dark sedan and left in an unknown direction. Because of the shooting police have increased their patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

