Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion

Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Posted at 8:32 PM, Jan 21, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters is facing new charges.

Dashawn Hunter, 25, is now charged for a November home invasion in the Sparta area of Caroline County.

Deputies said he was one of two men that injured an elderly man after breaking into his home at 4 a.m. and stealing collector coins and guns.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

