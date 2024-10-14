Police: Driver arrested after leaving a bar and fatally hitting Chesterfield motorcyclist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -– Police arrested a driver leaving a Virginia bar for driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter after a fatal crash in Chesterfield County.

Daryl Eavey, 59, of Hopewell, was arrested outside I Don’t Know, a sports bar on West Hundred Road, according to a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

"Chesterfield County Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 1900 block of West Hundred Rd at about 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, October 13," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a GMC Acadia SUV near the intersection with Chestnut Hill Rd. Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been thrown from his motorcycle."

Motorcyclist Caleb Carabin, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

"The investigation indicates that the driver of the GMC Acadia, Daryl Eavey, 59, of Hopewell, VA was exiting the parking lot of the I Don’t Know bar," police added. "Eavey was arrested on scene for driving under the influence, and involuntary manslaughter."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.