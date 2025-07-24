Richmond's Branch Museum unveils motorcycle exhibits featuring 'Walking Dead' bike

RICHMOND, Va. — The Branch Museum of Design in Richmond has opened two new exhibits celebrating motorcycle and scooter design, including a custom bike created for actor Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead."

"Ruined and Refined," the museum's latest exhibits, showcase the artistry of motorcycle customization alongside the evolution of the iconic Vespa scooter.

The "Ruined" exhibit features custom motorcycles created by Richmond's own John Ryland of Classified Moto.

"John and his team have been creating these raw custom motorcycles for years, and they had the opportunity to create a custom motorcycle for actor Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead," said Katie Hoak, marketing director at the Branch Museum.

Unlike traditional museum displays, you can interact with the motorcycle and even sit on it for photos. Daryl Dixon's crossbow will also be on display.

WTVR Norman Reedus (2015), plus his motorcycle now on display in Richmond, Va.

"We talk a lot about at the museum how with design, it's something that you get to touch in your everyday life. It's not a piece of fine art that's behind glass," Hoak said.

The exhibit showcases several of Ryland's custom creations, including personal commissions and brand collaborations.

Each motorcycle demonstrates Ryland's unique approach to customization.

"For him, being told that he's ruined a perfectly good bike is a badge of honor. It means he's created something really creative and different and wonderful," Hoak said.

In the museum's main gallery, the "Refined" exhibit displays the design evolution of Vespa scooters, featuring both vintage and modern models borrowed from Richmond-area owners.

"It is such a really lovely way to see how the design of Vespa has evolved over the years and all of the details they put into it. But it still remains unmistakably Vespa, despite it being updated for where we are today," Hoak said.

The collection includes a rare, limited edition Vespa 946 "Snake," released this year to commemorate the Year of the Snake.

The exhibits opened with a free reception on July 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A special "ride-in" event is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Moto Richmond on Midlothian Turnpike.

Motorcycle and scooter owners can participate in a group ride to the museum, where food trucks and half-price admission will be available from noon to 2 p.m.

Both exhibits will remain on display at the Branch Museum, located at 2501 Monument Avenue, until August 31.

