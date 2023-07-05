Troopers ID 55-year-old man killed in wreck near Courthouse Road

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of a man killed in a wreck in Charles City County early Monday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on on Route 602/S. Lott Cary Road, less than a mile west of Route 155/S. Courthouse Road, around 12:30 a.m.

A Nissan sports car was headed west on Route 602 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers say.

The driver, Darrin R. Jones, of Providence Forge, died at the scene according to troopers.

Jones was not wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.