Retired Army lt. gen. to serve as next Hampton University president

Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 14, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. — A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general will serve as the next president of Hampton University.

Darrell K. Williams will succeed William Harvey, who has served in the role since 1978, the Daily Press reported Wednesday.

Williams, a 1983 graduate of the private, historically Black university, was selected from a pool of nearly 300 applicants and will assume office June 30.

“I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow," he said in a statement.

Williams retired from the Army in 2020 after serving as director of the Defense Logistics Agency, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, and holding other senior leadership posts, the university said in a news release.

He has deployed to Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq, the newspaper reported.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams
