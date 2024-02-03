Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body of missing Virginia man who stopped for food on way home from work found in creek

Lows will be in the 20s tonight. Sunday will be sunny with highs 50-55.
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 18:51:33-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A missing 22-year-old Stafford man’s body was discovered in a creek in Fredericksburg Saturday, according to authorities.

Fredericksburg Police said the body of Darius Appiah, who was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 25, was recovered from Hazel Run creek around 1:50 p.m.

That near the intersection of Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard.

Appiah's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The 22-year-old’s family said he disappeared after getting food on his way home from work.

“The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating Mr. Appiah's death,” officers said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by your tip. Or, download the FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. Search "FPD Tip" in the Google or iTunes App Store.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone