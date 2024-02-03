Body of missing Virginia man who stopped for food on way home from work found in creek

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A missing 22-year-old Stafford man’s body was discovered in a creek in Fredericksburg Saturday, according to authorities.

Fredericksburg Police said the body of Darius Appiah, who was reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 25, was recovered from Hazel Run creek around 1:50 p.m.

That near the intersection of Blue and Grey Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard.

Appiah's body was taken to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The 22-year-old’s family said he disappeared after getting food on his way home from work.

“The Fredericksburg Police Department is actively investigating Mr. Appiah's death,” officers said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to "847-411" and text "FPDtip" followed by your tip. Or, download the FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. Search "FPD Tip" in the Google or iTunes App Store.

