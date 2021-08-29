Troopers ID U-Haul truck driver killed in I-95 wreck

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver killed after a of a U-Haul truck ran off Interstate 95 in Caroline County early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to the wreck on I-95 north about a mile from the Ladysmith exit at 3:25 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows the truck ran off the interstate before hitting a group of trees.

The driver, 58-year-old Darin W. Colhouer of Chantilly, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Davenport said.

A passenger was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Both men were both wearing their seat belts, according to troopers, who said no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

"A medical emergency is being investigated as a possible contributing factor to the cause of the crash," Davenport said.

Officials said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.