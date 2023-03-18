Watch Now
Virginia 13-year-old charged with suffocation death of 4-year-old sibling

Posted at 5:03 PM, Mar 18, 2023
DANVILLE, Va. — A 13-year-old in Virginia has been charged with murder after police said the teen admitted to suffocating a 4-year-old sibling last year.

Authorities had been investigating the death since August, and the teen confessed to killing the child earlier this week, Danville Police said in a statement.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder and will be held in custody until a trial, police said.

The name of the teen was not released because of his age. Police also didn't release additional details about the child's death.

