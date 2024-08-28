Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Pickup driver killed in Essex crash ran stop sign before hitting semi on Route 17, troopers say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 28, 2024
Fatal Semi Wreck
Posted

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — State police have released the name of a pickup truck driver killed in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on Route 17 in rural Essex County.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash at Supply Road (Route 625) and Tidewater Trail (Route 17) at 4:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

Officials said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup did not stop at a stop sign and crashed a tractor-trailer headed south on Tidewater Trail.

The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Danny William Holmes of Essex, died at the scene, according to Shehan.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone