Pickup driver killed in Essex crash ran stop sign before hitting semi on Route 17, troopers say

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — State police have released the name of a pickup truck driver killed in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning on Route 17 in rural Essex County.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash at Supply Road (Route 625) and Tidewater Trail (Route 17) at 4:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

Officials said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup did not stop at a stop sign and crashed a tractor-trailer headed south on Tidewater Trail.

The driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Danny William Holmes of Essex, died at the scene, according to Shehan.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

Troopers said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

