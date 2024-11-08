Legendary Hopewell artist Danny Riddle has died

HOPEWELL, Va. — Danny C. Riddle, known for his ability to transform cars into works of art, has died.

Riddle's Obituary, from J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home, reads:

"Born to the late Mary & JD Riddle; he is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Deborah Harris Riddle. After losing the love of his life, he was fortunate enough to find love again with Mary Sue Krout. We truly believe that this gave him the strength to move forward. Danny had a bachelor's degree and retired from Allied Signal and Hopewell Public Schools as an autobody teacher, but never retired from painting as the co-owner of Riddle Sign Co. He had special interests in cars/hotrods, anything paint-related, music and family. He was a proud member of the Hopewell Chamber of Commerce. Danny's work was recognized, being published in numerous magazines, and he was featured on national TV."

Riddle's family welcomes friends for visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morris and Son (820 W Broadway). A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. at the same location.

CBS 6's Wayne Covil covered Riddle and his work in 2022.

