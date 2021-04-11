Driver killed, 3 others seriously injured in Dinwiddie wreck

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a wreck that left three others seriously injured in Dinwiddie County early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to a crash on Route 460 not far from Route 622 just after 12:40 a.m.

"A 2014 Mazda 3 was heading east in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when it struck a 2005 Kia Sedona that was heading west in the westbound lanes," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said the driver of the Mazda, 36-year-old Danny R. Upton of Dinwiddie, died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Sedona and the two passengers were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story.