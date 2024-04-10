Dr. Danny Avula enters race for Richmond Mayor

RICHMOND, Va. -- After helping lead Richmond through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID vaccination rollout, Dr. Danny Avula has his sights set on another role — Mayor of Richmond. The former director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts and state COVID-19 vaccination coordinator made his candidacy

official with the launch of DannyForMayor.com,

“I’m running for Mayor because Richmond is at an inflection point and needs a proven leader at the helm. As Governor Northam’s Vaccine Coordinator, I spearheaded the vaccine rollout efforts to bring Virginia from 50th to the top 10 most vaccinated states. As Mayor, I will fight to fully fund public education and embed resources for families in every community; I will protect reproductive freedom and defend against any attempt to limit access to abortion; I will lead a more responsive, proactive, and accountable City Hall; and I will invest in our neighborhoods so that they are safer, more walkable and bikeable, and more climate-resilient," Avula said in a statement on his website.

Frankie James Photography, LLC Danny Avula

The father of five has stepped down as the Commissioner for the state’s Department of Social Services as he campaigns for mayor.

Other announced candidates for Richmond Mayor include Andreas Addison, Michelle Mosby, Maurice Neblett, and Harrison Roday.

SHARE YOUR VOICE: Who would you like to see run for Richmond Mayor and what should be their focus?

Coronavirus Virginia vaccination czar steps down from his job The Associated Press

Local News Governor assigns Dr. Danny Avula a new challenge Scott Wise