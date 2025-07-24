Petersburg mom has warning for renters after flood destroys everything she owned: 'It's a lot'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg mother of three has lost everything after recent flooding destroyed her rented home on Myrtle Drive.

Danielle Graves and her children spent the past week cleaning out their home, where they had lived for nearly two years. The family was forced to throw away all their belongings after floodwaters rose quickly during the recent storm.

The flooding came as a complete surprise to Graves, who never worried about flood risk at the property before.

"Everything was perfect. I loved the house. I loved my landlord, everything was perfect," she said.

The terrifying ordeal began when her 9-year-old son alerted the family to the rising water.

"He came screaming, telling everyone that the house was flooding," Graves said.

For Graves, the situation was especially frightening due to her fear of water.

"I was terrified," she said. "For one, I can't swim and I almost drowned as a child, so I'm terrified of water."

The water rose rapidly, reaching dangerous levels within minutes.

"When I look out the window, the water was literally to the windowsill," Graves said.

Escaping the house proved difficult, especially for her young son.

"Me and my daughter, we had to grab his hands and literally pull him through because the water pressure was right strong," she said.

By morning, everything inside the home was destroyed. Despite having renters insurance, Graves discovered her policy wouldn't cover the damage.

"They denied me, told me it was nothing they could do," she said.

Her car, which was paid off but only had liability insurance, was also not covered.

"They're telling me, natural disaster doesn't cover that," Graves said. "Basically, I'm turned down everywhere."

Amid this crisis, the family received unexpected help from the 'Burg Boys youth football team, which assisted with cleaning out the damaged home.

"I love them, I really do," Graves said, fighting back tears. "My son doesn't even play for them anymore and they contacted me to help, so I appreciate it."

The young football players helped remove most of the ruined belongings and hauled them to the curb for disposal.

Graves, who has children ages 9, 13, and 16, now wants to share an important lesson with other renters about insurance coverage.

"Look into everything you are signing up for before you just sign up," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family recover from their losses. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $2,230 had been raised.

"I don't ask anybody for anything," Graves said. "If anything, I'm a giver. So I don't know, it's a lot. But we're going to make it."

