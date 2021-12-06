Watch
Virginia State University student killed in off-campus shooting

Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 06, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia State University student was shot and killed Sunday night near the university's Ettrick campus.

Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick, on J. Mitchell Jones Drive in Chesterfield, at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, to investigate reports of a shooting.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

No information was released about what happened before the shooting, nor if anyone was being sought as a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

