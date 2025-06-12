Virginia man sentenced to 33 years for sexually abusing teen

POWHATAN, Va. — A Powhatan man was sentenced to over 30 years in prison this week for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to sexually abuse her, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Daniel Wayne Kidd spent thousands of dollars to entice a teenage girl to come to Virginia in 2022 so that he could sexually abuse her over the course of a week.

Kidd and his co-defendant, Rosalinda Delgado Rosas, 36, schemed to obtain control and custody of the minor and to ply her with expensive gifts and experiences to coerce her into engaging in sexual acts with Kidd, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The minor was administered medications, including some that made her drowsy, prior to nightly sex abuse acts. Kidd and Rosas also recorded Kidd’s sexual abuse of the minor.

Rosas was sentenced on Sept. 4, 2024, to 25 years in prison for her role in the scheme.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube