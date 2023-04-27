Police ID man shot by Richmond officer after crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have released the name of the man they say was shot by a Richmond officer after a wreck on the Northside over the weekend.

The shooting happened after Richmond Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Third Avenue, near the Highland Park neighborhood , just before 11:35 p.m. to investigate a car crash.

Officials said 57-year-old Daniel Vincent Rodriguez, of Richmond, approached an officer with a knife after he had crashed into another vehicle.

Rodriguez was told to put the knife down, but did not, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rodriguez remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and is being held on an unrelated warrant, but police said future charges were pending.

The officer who fired their gun was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. That is the standard procedure after an officer shoots someone.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

