Teen driver killed in Nottoway rollover wreck was ejected, troopers say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the 19-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Nottoway County Wednesday night.

Troopers were called to a wreck on Hungarytown Road a quarter of a mile west of The Grove Road at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police.

Shehan said a Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed east on Hungarytown Road when the driver lost control in the curve of the road, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver, Daniel Morgan Smith of Blackstone, was taken to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill where he died of his injuries.

Officials said Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash.

"The crash remains under investigation," Shehan said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.