Police ID Virginia driver killed in wrong-way I-95 crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Charges are pending review against a truck driver accused in a deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia.

The crash was reported at about 5:29 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2025 Hino box truck was traveling south on I-95 when it struck the guardrail on the left shoulder. The vehicle then crossed the grassy median and overturned onto its side in the northbound lanes," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A northbound 2007 Ford Ranger pickup truck was unable to avoid the overturned box truck and struck it. The impact caused the pickup to catch fire."

The pickup truck driver, who police identified as 71-year-old Daniel Maryland Jr. of Jarratt, died at the scene.

The box truck driver, who police identified as a 31-year-old man from Peterson, Pa., was not injured.

Police said driver fatigue is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

