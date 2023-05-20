Police ID man killed in motorcycle wreck on Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Richmond's Southside Friday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 5500 block of Hull Street Road for a report of a crash between a sedan and a motorcycle at 6:25 a.m., officials said.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle driver, 35-year-old Daniel Hooban of Chesterfield, down and unresponsive. Police said Hooban was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene, according to police.

"Investigators determined the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Hull Street Road," police said. "The RPD Crash Team conducted interviews, took measurements and are still investigating the circumstances of this fatal collision. At this time no charges have been filed."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-1709 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.