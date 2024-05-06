Daniel Donato fans have questions for the cosmic country star and boy, his answers are out of this world

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cosmic Country musician Daniel Donato will headline Friday Cheers in Richmond, Virginia this week.

Donato is on the road sharing songs from his newest album Reflector [listen here].

The 20-something Nashville artist is grabbing national headlines and making national television appearances as his music (described as a combination of Southern rock, bluegrass, classic country, and honky-tonk with Southern California folk and Northern California musical exploration) finds new ear holes to conquer.

Instead of dedicating this space to writing about his music [again you can listen here] or reviewing a recent show [music video, anyone?], I decided to ask Donato some questions and then open the floor to his devoted fans to see if they had any questions they wanted the rising star to answer.

Was that a good use of our time? Scroll down and you can decide. Either way, I look forward to seeing you all this Friday on Brown's Island!

Question from Scott

Welcome back to Richmond! You're no stranger to Virginia. What should people planning to check you and the band for the first time expect?

Daniel Donato

In Cosmic Country, one should expect a loving community of friends that are incredibly intelligent, playful, and adventurous, that are all coming to the show to help create an evening of music that has never happened before and will never happen again, through songs created on the foundation of Truth, Beauty, and Goodness.

Provided to WTVR Daniel Donato



Scott

You're playing with Phil Lesh (founding member of the Grateful Dead) in San Francisco the night before playing in Richmond. That seems wild. Or is that just rock and roll?

Daniel Donato

It is Cosmic Country; Rock and Roll, and wildness are informative variables to this specific frequency of music and life.

Scott

Do you ever cater setlists to the town you're in? If so, is there anything special Richmond fans should listen out for?

Daniel Donato

I do cater setlists for towns we’re in; they should definitely be listening for something, I’m just not sure what, yet…

Thank you, Daniel, here are some questions submitted by some of your biggest fans:

Fan Question #1

What planet are you from?

Daniel Donato

Urantia, Sphere 606 of The Local Universe of Nebadon in the System of Satania under the supervision of Michael.

Fan Question #2

If you could pick any show “the best ever,” which one would it be?

Daniel Donato

If space and time unfolds in a linear fashion, then the best show ever and the worst show ever are simultaneously the show that is happening at the present moment.

Provided to WTVR Daniel Donato



Fan Question #3

Why wasn’t Chore on Reflector?

Daniel Donato

She wasn’t ready, but now she is.

Fan Question #4

What is your go-to Buc-ee's order?

Daniel Donato

Prime Ice-Pop beverage, and a Pulled Pork Sandwich.

Fan Question #5

If you could jam with any artist, living or deceased, who would it be?

Daniel Donato

Living would be Bob Dylan, dead would be Hank Williams Sr. or Bob Wills and The Texas Playboys.

Fan Question #6

Have you ever seen Jorma Kaukonen? What are your thoughts on his music?

Daniel Donato

I’ve never seen him play but I love him! I love his covers of some Charlie Poole songs. I think he is a marvelous example of an artist that creates his own music and also curates music from the Old American Songbook into his records and shows in a way that is Truthful and Endearing…