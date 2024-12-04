Richmond preservationists seek access as demolition starts on Daniel Call House

RICHMOND, Va. -- With demolition underway on downtown’s Daniel Call House, preservationists are making a last-ditch effort to gain access to and document the historically notable building before it is gone.

Work started Tuesday on the planned demolition of the house, which has stood at 211 W. Grace St. for nearly a century but dates as far back as the late 1700s, when it was originally built at Broad and Ninth streets before being relocated and rebuilt with some structural alterations.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.