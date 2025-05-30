Dancing with the Local Stars: Area celebrities partner with Down syndrome advocates

RICHMOND, Va. — Practice is underway at Village Dance Studio for the third annual Dancing with the Local Stars, an event benefiting the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. The gala pairs local celebrities with individuals with Down syndrome for a dance competition that raises funds and awareness.

"It's a big fundraiser and just a way to get the community together. The night involves partnerships of a local star with five local stars with individuals with Down syndrome. So, we have our self-advocates dancing to compete on stage at Altria theater," said Rebecca Moss.

From humble beginnings with potlucks in 1983, the Virginia Down Syndrome Association has grown to support individuals across 52 counties, offering programs that empower from "twinkle to wrinkle."

"And so we have programs such as our first call program, where we welcome new families with first call baskets. We have education programs. We have an annual education conference. We have respite nights for family members, as well as other programs, social programs and activities," Moss said.

The VDSA also provides programs for independence and resources through all stages of life.

The dance moves for the competition come from Miracles in Motion, an inclusive dance studio founded in 2007 by Kim Moncrief, inspired by her son Logan.

"I was in a local dance studio, and I got pregnant with Logan and through that process, because I was already a dance teacher, I thought, well, if he ever wants to dance, where would he go? So, I created Miracles in Motion," said Moncrief.

This non-profit now serves over 50 dancers and their families. Moncrief's connection to VDSA began even before Logan was born.

"A friend of mine gave me a list of things to do when I found out I was pregnant with Logan and that he would have Down syndrome, so we went there first," Moncrief said.

This year's Dancing with the Local Stars competition features five self-advocates and their dance partners, including Tim Gabbard and his partner Jackson.

"My partner is Jackson and what we call our dance bro," said Gabbard.

"So it's humbling, it's inspiring, and it couldn't be a better person to dance with, and I can't be more excited to help raise money for this great foundation," Gabbard said.

When asked why he calls Jackson his "dance bro," Gabbard explained, "Because he's my brother. He's my family."

Like the other dance pairs, their bond reflects the true spirit of this event.

"Well, it's an honor without a doubt. And of course, no pressure, right?" Gabbard said. "He's been dancing since he's been three years old. Yeah, I've been dancing since three weeks ago."

The other dance pairs are Taylor and Adriana, Owen and Angela, Logan and Cliff, and Kathryn Mary and Antoinette Essa. While competition is important, this event highlights heart, inclusion, and ability.

When asked who's going to win, Jackson confidently answered, "Me!"

"So this is going to be a great combination, good combination, the competition, but we all win," Gabbard said.

The Dancing with the Local Stars Gala is on Thursday, June 12, at the Altria Theater. The evening features a silent auction, a three-course dinner, and the dance gala.

"So if you go on our website, you can actually vote for your favorite dancing pair now until the end of the show," Moss said.

Voting is now open, with every dollar counting as a vote, and all proceeds supporting the Virginia Down Syndrome Association.

