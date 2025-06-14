Dancing with the Local Stars Highlights: Antoinette Essa dances with Kathryn Mary Costanzo

RICHMOND, Va. — Dancers took the stage for the third annual Dancing with the Local Stars Gala at the Altria Theater on Thursday night.

CBS 6's Antoinette Essa performed with her partner Kathryn Mary Costanzo, entertaining the audience with their routine.

"The two had the crowd cheering and clapping," CBS 6's Julie Bragg, who spoke at the event and danced in the inaugural gala two years ago, said. "They did an incredible job."

Five dancing pairs participated in the event, helping to raise about $75,000 for the Virginia Down Syndrome Association.

Antoinette continued a tradition among CBS 6 personalities, following Jon Burkett, who danced in last year's event.

The gala has become a significant annual fundraiser for the organization, growing in popularity each year since its inception.

"I was so excited to speak last night to share how much this event has come to mean to me," Bragg said.

