Why Dancing Kilt Brewery is calling it quits after 4 years in Virginia

CHESTER, Va. -- Another local brewery is going out of business. Dancing Kilt Brewery at 12912 Old Stage Road in Chester will cease operations this weekend.

The brainchild of longtime homebrewer Thomas Pakurar Jr., Dancing Kilt debuted amid the pandemic in 2020 and added a wine spinoff a year later. It’s located in a strip center near the Old Hundred Road-Interstate 95 interchange, and Pakurar said in its four years in business, Dancing Kilt drew a strong crowd of regulars.

