Virginia man arrested for abducting his kids had guns taken away, 'administratively separated' from the Navy

Dana Plummer, the former Navy logistics specialist and father who allegedly abducted his three kids on Wednesday night was administratively separated from the Navy earlier in August, and had his guns taken away through a red flag law.
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Dana Plummer, the 36-year-old father who was arrested for allegedly abducting his three children on Wednesday night after stabbing their mother — his ex-wife — and his stepdaughter, had "administratively separated" from the U.S. Navy less than two weeks before the incident, military records show.

Documents also show in March 2024, Plummer had multiple guns taken away from him after police said he was showing signs of paranoid schizophrenia.

WATCH: Timeline of abduction that led to fatal crash

TIMELINE: 3 children abducted by father in Virginia Beach leads to fatal car crash in Maryland

Military service records reviewed by WTKR show the administrative separation occurred on Aug. 2, 2024 — 14 years after Plummer enlisted in 2010.

An administrative separation is a way of removing service members "who are not fit" to serve, according to military news site Military.com.

"In civilian terms, your commander is, in effect, trying to fire you, which has the effect of ending your military career," the article continues; however, it is not an honorable or dishonorable discharge.

Plummer's guns were taken away through a red flag law that allows law enforcement to take a person's guns if they believe the individual is a danger to themselves or others. It's unclear whether Plummer got the guns back.

Plummer is facing multiple charges in Virginia Beach for the incident that sent his ex and stepdaughter to the hospital with multiple stab wounds and tragically ended with a crash in Prince George's County, Md. that killed his youngest child, Za'riyah Plummer. She was 1 year old.

Aerial footage of crash with abducted children

Potential charges in Maryland related to the crash are pending an investigation by Maryland State Police.

Prince George's County Correctional Center confirmed that they have Plummer in custody.

The region was alerted to the abduction early Thursday morning through a state police-administered AMBER Alert about the abducted children.

WATCH: How does law enforcement decide when to send an AMBER Alert?

How does law enforcement determine when to send an Amber Alert?

No further detail on Plummer's separation from the Navy was provided, however, records show he was a logistics specialist 1st class based out of NAS Oceana. He was also assigned to Helicopter Combat Squadron 28 in Norfolk, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and the USS Robert G. Bradley, which homeports in Mayport, Fla.

The Navy listed several awards and decorations, including:

  • Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist
  • Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist
  • Joint Service Achievement Medal
  • Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (3)
  • Good Conduct Medal (3)
  • Navy "E" Ribbon (2)
  • National Defense Service Medal
  • Global War on Terrorism Service Medal (2)
  • Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2)
  • Pistol Marksmanship (2)

At the time of his divorce from his ex-wife, both were listed as active duty military.

