Woman shares pumpkin carving tricks and tips: 'I like the results'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Central Virginia woman who has been carving unique and intricate designs into pumpkins for about three decades shared her craft with visitors of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Saturday.

Dana Dumont showed kids how she carves the gourds as part of the garden's HarvestFest, a two-day event featuring live music, food and family-friendly activities.

Dumont said fall is her favorite season and that she loves carving pumpkins and apples.

“A really detailed piece will take an hour and a half at least,” Dumont said.”I like the detail and I like the results.”

Dumont said she and her husband create an annual Halloween display outside their home that neighbors drop by to see.

“People come by and knock on the door and say, ‘When are the pumpkins going to be ready,’” Dumont said. “So it’s really fun. It’s for the community, too.”