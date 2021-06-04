Gunman arrested for 3 robberies at convenience stores over 5 days in Virginia county

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday in connection with multiple convenience store armed robberies in the county.

According to the sheriff's office, the robberies happened between May 29 and June 2, with one taking place at a Speedway on George Washington Memorial Highway and the other two taking place at two 7-Elevens on the same road. In all three robberies, the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with an eagle emblem and carrying a long gun, and left the scene in a light-colored sedan with a missing front passenger hubcap.

Immediately following the third robbery, which took place June 2 at 10:17 p.m., GCSO deputies located a light-colored Honda Civic with a missing front passenger hubcap parked on Hickory Fork Road, about one-tenth of a mile away from the 7-Eleven where the robbery took place. There were no occupants in the vehicle.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Damontae Lamar Diggs

A multi-agency search began in the area with the assistance of trained K9s, and the suspect, 29-year-old Suffolk man Damontae Lamar Diggs, was taken into custody.

Diggs was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

In addition, on May 26 and May 27, the Suffolk Police Department responded to three armed robberies at convenience stores in their jurisdiction. In each of those robberies, the suspect description matched the description of the person who robbed the three convenience stores in Gloucester County.

In one of the robberies, a silver car that appears similar to the car GCSO deputies found can be seen leaving the scene.

Suffolk is continuing its investigation.