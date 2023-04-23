Record label executive, wife bring new book 'Dusko Goes To Space' to Virginia students

PORSTMOUTH. Va. — The Giveback Foundation brought Damon "Dame" Dash, co-founder of Roc-a-fella Records, and his wife Raquel Horn to Hampton Roads to introduce their new children's book to area students.

The pair visited YH Thomas Community Center in Hampton along with Lakeview Elementary School in Portsmouth to read their new book, "Dusko Goes To Space."

Horn, the author of the book, gave a presentation to students to help them learn about the science-based book.

Portsmouth District Attorney Stephanie Morales visited Lakeview Elementary with the couple to read along.