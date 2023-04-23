Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Record label executive, wife bring new book 'Dusko Goes To Space' to Virginia students

dame dash.jpg
dusko.jpg
Posted at 1:27 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 13:27:22-04

PORSTMOUTH. Va. — The Giveback Foundation brought Damon "Dame" Dash, co-founder of Roc-a-fella Records, and his wife Raquel Horn to Hampton Roads to introduce their new children's book to area students.

The pair visited YH Thomas Community Center in Hampton along with Lakeview Elementary School in Portsmouth to read their new book, "Dusko Goes To Space."

Horn, the author of the book, gave a presentation to students to help them learn about the science-based book.

Portsmouth District Attorney Stephanie Morales visited Lakeview Elementary with the couple to read along.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone