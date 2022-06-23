STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia man faces a long list of gun and drug charges following a situation outside a Stafford McDonald's restaurant.

The situation began Wednesday morning when police attempted to pull over a car near McDonald’s on Staffordboro Boulevard.

"Despite the activation of the marked patrol car’s emergency lights and siren, the suspect did a slow speed circle around the fastfood restaurant. The suspect followed this warm-up lap with a second, higher speed lap around the business," Stafford Sherrif spokesperson Maj. Shawn Kimmitz wrote in an email. "During the second lap, the driver, and sole occupant of the Kia, tossed a satchel from the window into the parking lot. Sgt. Assur observed a handgun, cash, and plastic baggie spill from the satchel into the parking lot. Another deputy was dispatched to the parking lot to collect these items as Sgt. Assur followed the suspect onto Staffordboro Boulevard."

The discarded items included a fully loaded FN 5.7 handgun and over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills, according to investigators.

Stafford Sheriff's Office

Investigators followed the driver into the Sunningdale Meadows neighborhood where the driver got out of the car and ran, according to deputies.

They eventually tracked him down to a Wimbledon Court townhouse where the driver was arrested.

Deputies searched the man's home and between his home and car found:

16 firearms (one was illegally modified to be fully automatic)

20 fully loaded magazines

10 pounds of marijuana

1,000 fentanyl pills

Four bottles of liquid Permethezine Codine (used for the street drug Purple Drank)

$20,000 cash

Stafford Sheriff's Office

Damion Lambert, 24, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, reckless handling of a firearm, eluding, no driver’s license, and illegal window tint. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

