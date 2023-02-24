Hip-hop legend visits Richmond school to encourage students to explore science

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hip-hop legend Dame Dash visited a Richmond school on Friday morning to encourage young students to explore science.

The co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records was at Carver Elementary School with his fiancée Raquel Horn to read their book Dusko Goes To Space to kindergarten, first and second-grade students.

The pair also shared motivational affirmations to help them enhance their reading and learning skills.

Dash said that seeing the reactions from Children makes everything worthwhile.

"If a kid loves video games, when teaching use video games, For a kid who loves space, we will teach him in space. He loves music, he loves acting, whatever it is, you know, we're gonna teach them in their language," Dash said.

Dash also said he wants every child to have the opportunity to be educated with love.