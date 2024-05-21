Watch Now
Dali, the ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge, will come to Norfolk for repairs

Cargo ship to finish repairs in Norfolk
Maryland Bridge Collapse
Posted at 10:40 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 13:40:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore's Key Bridge on March 26 will soon come to Norfolk for repairs.

The "Dali" is still in Baltimore — roughly two months after the bridge collapse. It was moved back to port to undergo repairs on Monday.

WATCH: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses

Eventually, the ship will be moved to Norfolk for more extensive work, according to Darrell Wilson, a spokesperson for Synergy Marine.

Wilson says he's unsure when Dali will come to Norfolk, as it depends on when crews in Baltimore finish removing the remaining debris.

WMAR reports that crews removed all of the wreckage dangling off the side of the ship in order to get it refloated and removed from the channel. However, there's still plenty of debris on the bow of the Dali, including a piece of the roadway.

Norfolk

Norfolk

50k passengers came through Norfolk as cruise ships were rerouted from Baltimore

Colter Anstaett
1:53 PM, May 17, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard predicts it will be weeks before the Dali is ready to come down to Norfolk, WMAR reports.

"So the Dali will remain at berth [in Baltimore] for at least five or so weeks while they remove the wreckage that is in front of her and [while] they remove some of the damaged containers," said U.S. Coast Guard Captain David O'Connell. "There will be a long-term plan to do some temporary repairs to the ship so that the ship can sail out of here safely."

We'll provide updates on the Dali's movements.

