Richmond truck driver dies on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond tractor-trailer driver died following a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover.

Dale N. Greene, 60, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

"[Greene was driving a] 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer south in the middle lane when it moved into the right lane and struck a 2020 Dodge Journey," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The tractor-trailer continued off the right side of the road where it hit several trees and overturned. The Dodge also ran off the right side of the road and overturned."

Greene was wearing a seatbelt, according to police. The Dodge driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash was reported at 5:46 a.m. on Sunday, January 23, near the Ashland/Route 54 exit (92 mile marker).

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.