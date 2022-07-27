RICHMOND, Va. -- The man who was seriously injured after a shooting involving him and a Richmond Police officer is no stranger to police, Jon Burkett learned.

On early Monday morning on Richmond's Southside, an attempted traffic stop ended in a shootout. A Richmond officer was shot in the hip and the suspect, 20-year-old Dakari Reinhardt, was shot in the chest.

Since June of 2020, Reinhardt has faced 21 charges in three different Central Virginia jurisdictions. Of the 21 charges, most were already adjudicated.

Of the charges, 15 were in Henrico, five were in Richmond and one of the charges was in Chesterfield.

They range from misdemeanor and felony eluding, to felony forgery to a concealed weapons charge that was adjudicated and dismissed.

Most of the charges out of Henrico were nol-prossed with one ten-day sentence and a dismissal.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that two of the charges in Richmond, including one where Reinhardt got 12 months with 12 months suspended, were charged by the officer who was involved in the shootout.

"If the common goal is to put him away for as long as they can because they feel he's a threat to the community, then you would go with the most serious case first,” said CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone. “And if they get a conviction on that, they'll continue on. So you don't want to go forward on one case, drop charges everywhere else, and then find out he's appealed it and gets it reversed later."

Officers said that Reinhardt is currently facing life-threatening injuries.

The officer, who has not been identified at this time, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police have not yet determined who fired the first shot in the incident.