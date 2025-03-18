The delicious way you can help the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-area Dairy Queen® locations are helping raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

On March 20, customers can take part in Dip It for Kids, coinciding with Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day, and donate $1 to the hospital as part of the annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign,

Participating locations include:

Colonial Heights DQ® – 2011 Boulevard Ave | Colonial Heights, VA

– 2011 Boulevard Ave | Colonial Heights, VA Innsbrook DQ® – 4028 N Cox Road | Glen Allen, VA

– 4028 N Cox Road | Glen Allen, VA Kilmarnock DQ® – 433 N. Main Street | Kilmarnock, VA

– 433 N. Main Street | Kilmarnock, VA Midlothian DQ® – 14031 Midlothian Turnpike | Midlothian, VA

– 14031 Midlothian Turnpike | Midlothian, VA Midlothian DQ® – 3900 Bailey Bridge Rd | Midlothian, VA

– 3900 Bailey Bridge Rd | Midlothian, VA North Prince George DQ® – 5201 Oaklawn Blvd | North Prince George, VA

– 5201 Oaklawn Blvd | North Prince George, VA Thornburg DQ® – 5115 Mudd Tavern Road | Woodford, VA

– 5115 Mudd Tavern Road | Woodford, VA Warsaw DQ® – 5031 Richmond Road | Warsaw, VA

