Driver who refused to stop for deputy killed in crash, troopers say

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- An Emporia man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle as he led a sheriff’s deputy on a car chase, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said the Greensville Sheriff's Department received a disturbance call just after 3:15 a.m. about a "Ford Crown Victoria playing loud music" in the parking lot of the Quality Motel on Route 301.

When a deputy arrived, troopers said 25-year-old Daiquan Tarez Wright, of Emporia, sped from the parking lot and "refused to stop for the deputy, traveling down Liberty Road at 60 mph."

Officials said said Wright drove over standing water and lost control of his white Ford Crown Victoria, which struck a mailbox, fire hydrant, a fence and a tree before landing on its side.

Wright, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene from his injuries, troopers said.

"The Virginia State Police Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist in the investigation," troopers said.

Troopers said they do not yet know if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.