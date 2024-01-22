Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond’s Daily Planet collecting cold weather supplies for the unsheltered

The Daily Planet Health Services on West Grace Street is known for helping the uninsured, underinsured, and those without a home across Metro Richmond with access to healthcare and other services.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 08:33:40-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond non-profit is asking for the public’s help following a successful bottled water drive over the summer.

The Daily Planet Health Services on West Grace Street is known for helping the uninsured, underinsured, and those without a home across Metro Richmond with access to healthcare and other services.

Their outreach teams meet with those who seek shelter outside in bitter cold temperatures where they are. They physically connect with the individuals who sleep under bridges and in tents and sleeping bags.

Last June, CBS 6 viewers stepped up when the Daily Planet requested donations of bottled water to hand out to the unsheltered in sweltering heat.

Now they’re focusing their efforts on supplies that can help someone withstand the bitter cold of the winter.

“I think that sleeping bags, sweatshirts, coats, hand warmers, you think about emergency blankets that you get when you finish races, marathons, that sort of thing. All of those things can contribute to keeping people warm during this winter weather,” said Sarah Tunner, the non-profit’s director of development.

They have set up an Amazon wishlist that makes it easy for anyone to help their cause.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone