Richmond’s Daily Planet collecting cold weather supplies for the unsheltered

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond non-profit is asking for the public’s help following a successful bottled water drive over the summer.

The Daily Planet Health Services on West Grace Street is known for helping the uninsured, underinsured, and those without a home across Metro Richmond with access to healthcare and other services.

Their outreach teams meet with those who seek shelter outside in bitter cold temperatures where they are. They physically connect with the individuals who sleep under bridges and in tents and sleeping bags.

Last June, CBS 6 viewers stepped up when the Daily Planet requested donations of bottled water to hand out to the unsheltered in sweltering heat.

Now they’re focusing their efforts on supplies that can help someone withstand the bitter cold of the winter.

“I think that sleeping bags, sweatshirts, coats, hand warmers, you think about emergency blankets that you get when you finish races, marathons, that sort of thing. All of those things can contribute to keeping people warm during this winter weather,” said Sarah Tunner, the non-profit’s director of development.

They have set up an Amazon wishlist that makes it easy for anyone to help their cause.

