Richmond non-profit Daily Planet's stolen outreach van may be in Fredericksburg

RICHMOND, Va. --A Richmond non-profit is asking the public to be on the lookout for their outreach van they said was stolen from a garage over the weekend.

Daily Planet Health Services told CBS 6 their 2016 Ford Transit Econoline E350 was stolen from a repair shop on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the early hours of Saturday, January 20.

It was last seen on Tuesday, January 23 at 5 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Burger King on Plank Road.

Since Saturday, employees have been searching for the white van that is wrapped in the Daily Planet logo. The van also has a broken passenger side mirror with license plate UCE 5584.

The West Grace Street non-profit planned to use the van Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the annual Homeward Point in Time count (PIT). Agencies across Richmond work together to physically count the number of people living on the streets and set them up with services and supplies.

“The van is really instrumental in our outreach efforts as well as our street medicine program. We go out on a weekly basis to really meet people where they are in encampments under bridges, street corners, that sort of thing to engage them in medical care — to engage them in behavioral health services, other supportive services and resources that they might need from us or partner agencies within the city. So it's hitting us hard this morning,” the group’s director of development Sarah Tunner explained.

They are working with the Richmond and Fredericksburg Police Departments to locate their van. The vehicle was donated by UnitedHealthcare two years ago to help crews to serve hundreds of people during the pandemic.

If you see the vehicle or have any other information about its theft, you’re asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

