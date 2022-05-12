Dad helps daughter collect $100,000 lottery prize: 'Girl, you won something!'

HAMPTON, Va. — An extra set of eyes helped a Virginia woman take home a $100,000 lottery prize.

Raychella Coston won $100,000 from a Powerball drawing over a month after she got her ticket.

Coston isn’t a big Powerball player, but her father is, according to the Virginia Lottery.

When he laid eyes on her ticket he knew right away that his daughter has won something.

“Girl, you won something!” he said.

The winning numbers were 6-16-31-62-66, and the Powerball number was 18.

She used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

“I’m excited! This is the best day ever!” Coston told Lottery officials as she collected her prize.

She bought her ticket at a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake and matched four numbers plus the Powerball number. That would usually win a person $50,000 but since she spent an extra $1 for Power Play® her prize doubled to $100,000.

Ms. Coston said she hoped to use her winnings to buy some new furniture.