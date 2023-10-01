Dachtoberfest: Watch these wiener dogs run at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Wiener dogs took over the Richmond Raceway Complex for the return of Dachtoberfeston Saturday.
The second annual family and dog-friendly event was "filled with dachshund-themed fun for everyone," according to organizers.
The gathering drew dogs from all over the state to go head-to-head in races as well as costume contests.
“This breed of dog is absolutely amazing. They are just so fun, loving, full of energy,” one attendee said. “The event brings a lot of us together that way we can all get out and meet each other.”
Additionally, the event featured a blessing of the animals, seminars, raffles and food trucks.
Dachtoberfest is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on dachshund education, health and care.
Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.
Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News