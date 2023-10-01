Watch Now
Dachtoberfest: Watch these wiener dogs run at Richmond Raceway

Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 01, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Wiener dogs took over the Richmond Raceway Complex for the return of Dachtoberfeston Saturday.

The second annual family and dog-friendly event was "filled with dachshund-themed fun for everyone," according to organizers.

The gathering drew dogs from all over the state to go head-to-head in races as well as costume contests.

“This breed of dog is absolutely amazing. They are just so fun, loving, full of energy,” one attendee said. “The event brings a lot of us together that way we can all get out and meet each other.”

Additionally, the event featured a blessing of the animals, seminars, raffles and food trucks.

Dachtoberfest is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit group focused on dachshund education, health and care.

